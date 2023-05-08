Reviewing Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $678.40 million 2.32 -$112.00 million ($1.80) -10.72 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

Lucira Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Volatility and Risk

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -21.05% -7.42% -5.55% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Lucira Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

