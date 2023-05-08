SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $87.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.17.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,836 shares of company stock worth $8,049,384. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

SouthState Trading Up 4.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,906,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $18,129,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

