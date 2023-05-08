Reviewing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -4,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Americold Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $24.22 million 3.47 $9.86 million $0.12 13.42 Americold Realty Trust $2.91 billion 2.84 -$19.44 million ($0.02) -1,530.00

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 18.60% 7.35% 1.23% Americold Realty Trust -0.16% -0.12% -0.06%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

