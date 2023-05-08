Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) versus Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Head to Head Review

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -39.28% -575.45% -29.74% Stevanato Group 14.17% 15.56% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $350.87 million 4.80 -$152.15 million ($1.44) -10.53 Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 7.65 $150.51 million €0.57 ($0.63) 47.11

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alphatec and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Stevanato Group has a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53), suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Alphatec.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Alphatec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.