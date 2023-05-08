Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $116.83 Average PT from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE:WMS opened at $87.12 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Tobam acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
