Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $116.83 Average PT from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $87.12 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Tobam acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

