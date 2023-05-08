Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $60.20

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $42.56 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $78.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -524.98%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

