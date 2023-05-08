STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

