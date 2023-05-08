Robert W. Baird Trims Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Target Price to $24.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Thryv has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Thryv by 56.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
