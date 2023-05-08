Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $58.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

