Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $40.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

