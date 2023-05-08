Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

