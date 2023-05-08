Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.64. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

