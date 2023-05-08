Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BE stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9,109.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

