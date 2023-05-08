Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $116.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

