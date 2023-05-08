SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$31.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.74.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

