Fisker (FSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fisker Stock Up 6.9 %

Fisker stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,180,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

