agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after buying an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

