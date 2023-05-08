Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -222.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

