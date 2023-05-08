Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $31.54 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

