Barclays Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,667 shares of company stock worth $1,928,288 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

