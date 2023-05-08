DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.06.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $24.58 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.