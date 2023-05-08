Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.47.
Guardant Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:GH opened at $23.65 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.