Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $30.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.85 ($29.51) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a twelve month high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.