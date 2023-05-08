Truist Financial Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $52.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $40.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

