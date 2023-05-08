Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,995.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

