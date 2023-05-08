Truist Financial Trims EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $30.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

ESMT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

