JMP Securities Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $24.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.