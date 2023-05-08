Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $8.00 at TD Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $4.45 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Stem by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

