Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

