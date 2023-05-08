Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $105.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.12.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Block by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

