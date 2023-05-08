Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 440.59% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

