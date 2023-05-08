Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

