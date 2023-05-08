Robert W. Baird Boosts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $96.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BILL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.75.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BILL by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $46,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

