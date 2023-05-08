Piper Sandler Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

