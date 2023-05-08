Piper Sandler Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.