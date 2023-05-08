BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

BlackLine stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $104,166.61. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

