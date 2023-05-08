Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $13.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.21 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.08, a PEG ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

