Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) and Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Smead Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $2.80 billion 12.41 -$614.12 million ($2.07) -65.57 Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Smead Value Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67 Smead Value Fund 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and Smead Value Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $197.74, suggesting a potential upside of 45.68%. Smead Value Fund has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 75.24%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Smead Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -15.89% -84.75% -11.42% Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlassian beats Smead Value Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

