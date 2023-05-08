Contrasting Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.05 Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 6.05 $117.25 million $0.23 73.66

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 8.02% 1.38% 0.79%

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 243.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

