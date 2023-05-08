Comparing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -25.74% -531.75% -39.97% GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and GeneDx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.07 -$270.13 million N/A N/A GeneDx $234.69 million 0.88 -$548.98 million ($30.69) -0.28

P3 Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

