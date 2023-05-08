RXO (NYSE:RXO) versus Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Critical Contrast

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daseke and RXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Daseke alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.77 billion 0.19 $50.20 million $0.68 11.18 RXO $4.80 billion 0.47 $92.00 million N/A N/A

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Daseke.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 2 0 3.00 RXO 0 12 4 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daseke and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Daseke currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. RXO has a consensus target price of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than RXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 2.83% 38.92% 4.26% RXO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daseke beats RXO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.