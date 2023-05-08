Comparing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GlucoTrack and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 357.60%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $27.18 million 0.92 -$13.35 million ($0.40) -3.78

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -161.18% -113.54% BrainsWay -49.12% -26.22% -19.27%

Summary

BrainsWay beats GlucoTrack on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

(Get Rating)

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.