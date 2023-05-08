Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -8.16% 7.94% 1.41% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -54.50% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.14 -$77.74 million ($2.37) -1.70 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oportun Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 103.98%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

