HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) & HP (NYSE:HPQ) Financial Analysis

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HP has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and HP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.42 -$13.23 million N/A N/A HP $62.98 billion 0.47 $3.20 billion $2.51 12.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HP has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and HP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 3 9 1 0 1.85

HP has a consensus price target of $29.69, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A HP 4.36% -141.20% 9.97%

Summary

HP beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

