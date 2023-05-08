Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $975.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 428,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.