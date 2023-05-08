Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $79.25

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Graco Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

