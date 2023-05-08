Contrasting Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextSource Materials has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -13.36% -10.98% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -41.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Athena Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.00 NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 9.50

Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.