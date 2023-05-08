Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $30.18

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.