Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $95.24

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 600.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 100,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

