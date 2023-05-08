International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $38.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.55.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

